Watch party planned for Little Rock taco shop that will appear Friday on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

The Fold: Botanas & Bar will organize a watch party Friday to celebrate its appearance on the Food Network show "Diner, Drive-Ins and Dives." - Photo by The Fold: Botanas & Bar

An Arkansas restaurant will celebrate its appearance on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives with food specials and a watch party scheduled for later this week.

The Fold: Botanas & Bar announced Monday on Facebook that the eatery will organize a watch party at 8 p.m. Friday when the show debuts.

The taco shop, located at 3501 Old Cantrell Road in Little Rock, will offer food specials and $5 classic, blood orange and jalapeno margaritas, according to the post.

In addition to indoor seating, the episode can be viewed on an outdoor screen in the parking lot, which will be roped off to accommodate more guests.

Games and music from DJ Control Little Rock will be featured in the parking lot before and after the show.

The episode "Meaty Mashup" is the third of four that host Guy Fieri filmed in Little Rock and North Little Rock in August, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported. The final episode, “Burgers, Bacon and BBQ,” will air Nov. 23.

Other central Arkansas restaurants that appeared on the show's 29th season include Bruno's Little Italy, Flyway Brewing and La Terraza Rum & Lounge.