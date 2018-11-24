Move right for sirens and lights

Dear Mahatma: Can you please give us the 411 on 911? What's the proper driving procedures in response to ambulance, police, and/or firetrucks approaching while driving? Some people pull over (if that's even possible); some slow down; other people stop altogether. It seems like many drivers, including me, are unsure. A particularly tricky place is I-630 during rush hour traffic. -- Cogg Dogg

Dear Cogg Dogg: What the heck is a Cogg Dogg? You must have an interesting family history.

Whatever. This is a timely topic because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Many people will be driving home today and tomorrow, and the Arkansas State Police will be working hard to ensure drivers and passengers are buckled up.

The state police annually make this news public, and this year tell us that in the 2016 Thanksgiving holiday 341 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes across the country -- and almost 50 percent of those people who perished were not buckled up.

Not to mention the other traffic violations waiting to happen.

The state police also said an intensified enforcement will occur along Interstate 40. We promise to remember that speed limits are law and not suggestion.

Back to the original question. Shall we turn to the exemplary Cpl. Liz Chapman of the Arkansas State Police?

Let's review, she said in so many words, starting with the law itself, Arkansas Annotated 27-51-901, "Operation of vehicles and streetcars on approach of authorized emergency vehicles."

(Streetcars? The only streetcars in Arkansas of which we're aware are the ones in downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock. They are known in some circles as "The trolleys that go nowhere with no one on them." We are not in those circles, because Mama said don't be sarcastic.)

When an emergency vehicle approaches, drivers "shall yield the right-of-way and shall immediately drive to a position parallel to, and as close as possible to, the right-hand edge or curb of the highway clear of any intersection and shall stop and remain in such position until the authorized emergency vehicle has passed, except when otherwise directed by a police officer."

Do it, people. Move to the right.

Chapman adds a couple of questions and answers commonly posed to the state police.

What if you are in the left lane and cannot move over to the right? Keep driving in your lane of traffic until you can safely move to the right. Many people will pull to the left, and that is more dangerous for the emergency vehicle and for drivers. Think about a multilane highway during rush hour.

Hey, can I just stop immediately where I am, and the emergency vehicle can just go around me? Nope. Do not just stop in the road. Try to slowly pull to the right then come to a stop. If a driver brakes suddenly, that might cause a chain reaction, creating another traffic hazard.

Fjfellone@gmail.com

State Desk on 11/24/2018