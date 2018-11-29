Here's to ASU winning bowl for coach's wife

Not only did Arkansas State University earn its eighth consecutive bowl berth, the Red Wolves also got invited to a really nice city.

Tucson, Ariz., home of the University of Arizona, is a beautiful oasis a few miles north of Mexico.

Even more amazing than the number of consecutive bowls is the strength head Coach Blake Anderson has shown the past 18 months while his wife, Wendy, has fought cancer, which recently came back. All Anderson asks for is prayers for his wife.

Like his wife, Anderson doesn't complain and doesn't wear his pain on his shirt sleeve. He works just as hard as ever and gets home as quickly as possible.

The players should dedicate this bowl to Wendy Anderson, and hopefully both will be winners.

***

If you like good college football, the place to be Saturday is Cliff Harris Stadium in Arkadelphia when Ouachita Baptist University takes on Ferris State in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II playoffs.

This will be a showdown of undefeated teams. Ferris State (13-0) beat Harding University in the opening rounding 21-19 and Northwest Missouri State last weekend 27-21. The Bulldogs also eliminated OBU from the playoffs last season.

As a No. 1 seed in their region, the Tigers got an opening round bye.

OBU is fundamentally sound. The Tigers tackle to the ground and play great defense. Offensively, they can run or throw.

The difference in Division II and Division I is a little bit of size and speed, but if you enjoy really good football Arkadelphia is the place to be Saturday. Kickoff is 1 p.m. Be prepared to enjoy yourself.

***

The University of Arkansas-Monticello also is in postseason action this weekend when it takes on Emporia State in the Corsicana Bowl in Corsicana, Texas.

Corsicana can claim a bowl, but it can't claim a three-time world duck-calling champion like Monticello.

Logan Hancock won his second consecutive world championship, and third in four years, Saturday in Stuttgart. He joins a list of distinguished callers who have won three times. Like Brad Allen of Searcy, Hancock is no longer eligible for the Wings Over the Prairie event.

Three-time winners can compete only in the Champion of Champions competition, which is held every five years in Stuttgart. The next one is scheduled for 2020.

Monticello has a lot to be proud of right now.

***

Until Central Florida's McKenzie Milton had a horrible injury last week -- helmet to his knee -- not much was known about the quarterback who had led the Knights to 25 consecutive wins, but a quick search led to a lot of information.

Milton was one of four starting quarterbacks in major college football this season from Hawaii. Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, Ole Miss' Jordan Ta'amu and Hawaii's Chevan Cordeiro are the other three.

They share more than a home state. All four either played or attended camps run by Vinny Passas, the head coach at St. Louis School in Honolulu.

Every Sunday morning, Passas runs his "Get Better Camps." They are open to all kids, even competitors at other schools, and the camp is free.

Passas coached Marcus Mariota (Oregon and Tennessee Titans), who was the first Hawaiian to win the Heisman Trophy; Darnell Arceneaux, who quarterbacked Utah; and Timmy Chang, who quarterbacked Hawaii.

A recent story on Passas revealed he thinks he has a 10th- and an eighth-grader who may have Tagovailoa and Mariota-type talent, which would explain why Alabama football games are carried live on two radio stations in Oahu.

