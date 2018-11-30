Severe storms including damaging winds, tornadoes possible in large part of state, forecasters say

The National Weather Service expects the most serious weather to hit west central and southwest Arkansas. (Graphic by the National Weather Service)

A large part of Arkansas is at risk for severe thunderstorms, including damaging winds and possible tornadoes, on Friday evening, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said.

Tabitha Clarke, a forecaster with the agency's office in North Little Rock, said she expects the storms to start about 8 p.m. and continue through 4 a.m., hitting west central and southwest Arkansas with the most severity.

“The biggest threat with these will be damaging winds,” Clarke said, noting the risk for tornadoes is smaller.

She said she estimates the winds to reach 60 mph and anticipates areas may receive as much as 2 to 3 inches of rain.

“We do have quite a bit of rain with this,” Clarke said.

To prepare for the rain, the Arkansas Department of Transportation is cleaning out drainage areas to try to prevent flooding, said Danny Straessle, the group’s spokesman.

Department officials are also keeping an eye on roads that typically flood, keeping a crew on call to respond if needed, Straessle said.

Highways in northeast and southeast Arkansas are particularly vulnerable to flooding, he said.

“It’s Friday but it’s not a lazy Friday to be sure,” Straessle said.

Because of the weather, the Arkansas Activities Association postponed the night's slate of playoff games, including the Class 5A championship.