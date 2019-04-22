Sections
Police: Man hit by gunfire outside Little Rock liquor store, 1 day after previous shooting

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 11:49 a.m. 0comments

A man was shot in the arm outside of a liquor store east of downtown, a day after another person was hit in the foot by gunfire while walking near the store last week, authorities said.

Officers responded to UAMS Medical Center Friday night when a 54-year-old man came into the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to his arm after he had been drinking behind Bopp Liquor at 1021 East 9th St., according to the police report.

The victim told officers he believed he was hit by stray gunfire and didn’t see who was shooting, the report said.

Investigators found part of the store’s drive-thru had been hit, the report said. Several witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots, police said.

Little Rock police responded to the hospital a day earlier after a man was hit by a bullet in the foot while walking in the alley behind the liquor store. It wasn't immediately known if the shootings were related.

Both reports didn't list any other injuries.

No arrests were made at the time of the latest report, which didn’t include a description of the shooter or shooters.

