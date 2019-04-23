Jury finds Pine Bluff woman guilty in husband's shooting death

Patricia Hill is shown in this photo released by the Jefferson County sheriff's office.

PINE BLUFF — A Pine Bluff woman was found guilty of second-degree murder Tuesday night in Jefferson County for the 2018 shooting death of her husband who had angered her by subscribing to a pornographic satellite channel.

Patricia Hill, 69, faces up to 45 years in prison for shooting 65-year-old Frank Hill on July 28 last year. The trial moved on to the penalty phase late Tuesday night.

Hill, whom prosecutors had charged with capital murder, was facing a mandatory life sentence. However, the lesser charge carries a sentence ranging between six and 30 years with the possible addition of 15 years for the use of a firearm.