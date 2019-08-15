Questions on debate

What country do you live in? Red-flag laws would be problematic because a family member could falsely make accusations that a gun owner was a threat and have their guns removed? Would this really be a big problem, enough to counter any good done by removing threats by really dangerous people? Do many families turn on their own for little or no good reason? There's an old saying that if you're not part of the solution, you're part of the problem.

Are the guns that fire so many rounds so quickly really necessary for hunting, or are we literally debating the right of qualified Americans to have a toy? And while we're talking about it, who should be qualified? Almost anyone of a certain age? Why are we fighting legitimate background checks? Do you really want a sketchy person acquiring and using some of these things?

Bottom line, are we being reasonable in discussing this subject? Do you ever worry for your family in this kind of environment? Not yet? What will it take? Why wait until it hits home? Are we really being mature in looking at this problem?

KAY CARPENTER

Little Rock

Help the homeless

Little Rock has a significant homelessness problem. Now most of us agree that the conditions imposed upon would-be immigrants on the southern border are appallingly unacceptable, especially the lack of bathrooms and bathing facilities. But the homeless in our city face such conditions virtually all of the time. Our city should take concrete measures to remedy this plight of our most unfortunate fellow citizens. If money is not available in the municipal budget, then perhaps the city could mount a GoFundMe campaign.

Indifference to this need seems unconscionable. Remember that homelessness could befall any of us, and many are only a paycheck--or a health crisis--away from it.

SANDRA MANDELL

Little Rock

Inflammatory truth?

It seems we have a lot of racial tension in our country at this time. I'm not real sure what racism consists of, so perhaps readers can help me on this. Which of these statements are racist? Which are true?

Barack Obama was our first black president. Barack Obama was our first half-white, half-black president. All of his good decisions were made because of his black heritage. Some of his good decisions are made because of his multicultural heritage. Tiger Woods is the best black golfer of all time. Tiger Woods is the best half-black, half-Korean golfer of all time.

When the truth becomes inflammatory and racist, we are in trouble.

JAMES R. CRAIG

Mayflower

