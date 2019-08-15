Of good will

Earlier this month, 15 recent graduates and young professionals from Arkansas departed from Nashville, Tenn., as members of the 2019 Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) Program.

This record-setting group represents a significant increase from past years and highlights the ever-growing friendship between Japan and Arkansas. The participants come from Arkansas Tech, Hendrix College, the University of Arkansas, and the University of Central Arkansas.

Since its foundation by the government of Japan 33 years ago, the JET Program has offered over 64,000 young people from around the world the chance to work as teachers and international relations specialists in Japan.

This group of JET participants will have the opportunity to share American culture with their new Japanese community while simultaneously deepening their understanding of Japan. They will make new friends, participate in events and festivals, and expand their global awareness. While their time on JET will be limited to between one and five years, the impact can only be measured over a lifetime.

Most will return home and draw from their experience in the JET Program to help build and maintain the grass-roots and economic connections that bind the people of Japan to the people of Arkansas.

Some may volunteer with organizations like the Hot Springs-Hanamaki Sister City Program, or lend their experience at cultural events, such as the coming "Matsuri" in Conway. Others may put their new intercultural skills to work at one of the 45 Japanese companies currently employing approximately 6,000 people across the state.

With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics set to focus the world's attention on Japan, I imagine that many other young people in Arkansas may be interested in experiencing the grass-roots exchange at the heart of the JET Program.

While previous experience with both teaching English and learning Japanese are valuable assets during the competitive selection process, the only requirements to be selected are U.S. citizenship and a bachelor's degree. I would like to encourage all high-achieving, internationally focused young people with an interest in Japan to consider the JET Program.

If you are an alumnus of the JET Program and would like to get connected with our office and your fellow alumni, please contact our JET Coordinator at jet@nv.mofa.go.jp. If you are interested in applying, please visit jetprogramusa.org.

Together, let's ensure that the friendship between Japan and Arkansas continues to grow.

As Consul General of Japan, Hiroyuki Kobayashi is dedicated to supporting and enhancing the friendship between the citizens of Arkansas and Japan.

Editorial on 08/15/2019