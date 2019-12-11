Wrong-way crash kills 1, injures 4 on I-30 in North Little Rock, police say

A Little Rock man was killed after his vehicle was struck head-on by an SUV driving the wrong direction on Interstate 30 on Tuesday night, sparking a multi-vehicle crash that injured four others, police said.

Christopher Allen, 33, was a passenger in a 2010 Subaru heading west near the Curtis Sykes Drive exit when the wreck happened at about 10:30 p.m., according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

Authorities said the Subaru was struck head-on by a GMC Acadia driving against traffic, which then spun and was rear-ended by a 2009 Lexus.

Allen was pronounced dead upon arrival by the Pulaski County coroner, troopers said.

The Subaru’s driver, 26-year-old Scott Camberlin of Little Rock, as well as two people in the Lexus, 39-year-old Kristi Flowers of Scott, and 52-year-old Vincent Smith of Little Rock, suffered injuries, the report states.

The driver of the wrong-way Acadia, 34-year-old Brandi Denham of Thayer, Mo., was also injured.

Authorities described weather conditions as clear and the roads dry at the time of the wreck.

According to troopers, Allen's death was the second on central Arkansas interstates Tuesday night. Roughly three hours earlier, a 48-year-old man died after his SUV struck a wrecker parked off Interstate 430, a separate crash report states.

At least 468 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, preliminary numbers show.