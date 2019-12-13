State police ID body found outdoors in Mayflower

Arkansas State Police identified the body of an Ozark man found dead Friday near Interstate 40, a news release said.

A property owner walking a fence line near I-40 near Mayflower found the body of Mark Anthony Teas, 41, lying in a grassy area Thursday afternoon, an Arkansas State Police news release said.

In the same area the previous night, Mayflower police had pulled over a man driving a stolen truck on I-40, according to previous reports. The man got out of the truck and ran from officers.

The passenger in the vehicle was taken into custody.

Investigators believe Teas is the missing driver, the release said. Teas’ cause of death was not immediately released. His body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime lab to determine the cause and manner of death.