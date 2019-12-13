Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

State police ID body found outdoors in Mayflower

by Clara Turnage | Today at 4:42 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — Police tape is shown in Little Rock in this 2019 file photo. ( Jeff Mitchell)

Arkansas State Police identified the body of an Ozark man found dead Friday near Interstate 40, a news release said.

A property owner walking a fence line near I-40 near Mayflower found the body of Mark Anthony Teas, 41, lying in a grassy area Thursday afternoon, an Arkansas State Police news release said.

In the same area the previous night, Mayflower police had pulled over a man driving a stolen truck on I-40, according to previous reports. The man got out of the truck and ran from officers.

The passenger in the vehicle was taken into custody.

Investigators believe Teas is the missing driver, the release said. Teas’ cause of death was not immediately released. His body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime lab to determine the cause and manner of death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT