PAPER TRAILS: Perry uses third song by Little Rock duo

TUNE FOR TYLER A Little Rock musical duo has landed another song in a Tyler Perry film.

"Come Back Home" by Dazzmin "Dazz" Murry and Kabrelyn "Brie" Boyce, who record and perform as Dazz & Brie, will appear in A Fall from Grace, Perry's latest movie starring Crystal Fox, Phylicia Rashad, Bresha Webb, Cicely Tyson and Perry. The film debuts Jan. 17 on Netflix, which is also when "Come Back Home," the previously unreleased track from 2015, will be available to stream on outlets like Spotify and Apple Music.

They haven't seen an advance screener of the film, so they will have to wait until its premier to see how the song is used.

"When we got the news, we were just excited about our music being in it," Dazz says.

"And we're super stoked that Phylicia Rashad is in it," Brie adds.

This is the third Dazz & Brie track used in a Perry film. "Silly Things," from their Can't Afford California album, and "Bittersweet Red Wine," the first track they wrote together, were featured in 2018's Nobody's Fool.

Their song "To the Danger," also from Can't Afford California, was used in a 2017 Arkansas Parks and Tourism commercial.

"We started out as songwriters and producers," says Brie. "We wanted to make songs for movies, TV and for other artists. Then we started performing, and now we're getting more opportunities to get back to our original goals."

A FROZEN TREAT The Broadway cast of Frozen recently got an Arkansas addition.

Alma native and Ouachita Baptist University graduate Chad Burris made his Broadway debut Dec. 17 when he joined the production as lovable snowman Olaf.

Burris is holding down the role until Feb. 18 for Ryann Redmond, who stepped aside for a medical leave, according to a report at Playbill.com.

In 2013, Burris appeared in Avenue Q at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre. He has performed in the national tour of The Book of Mormon and earlier this year was in Almost Famous at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego. He also created the City Boyz web series.

CHEERS FOR LONDON Recall last week that we were speaking of Pine Bluff's Kathleen Pate and her planned participation in the New Year's Day Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena, Calif. (Her fundraising efforts were successful, btw.)

Now we learn of McGehee High School cheerleaders Jayla Reed and Ayden Kaufman, who are traveling to jolly olde England to cheer in the London New Year's Day Parade.

They are among seven cheerleaders from Arkansas and over 800 from across the U.S. participating with the All-American Cheer Squad after winning a competition last summer at a Universal Cheerleaders Association camp in Jonesboro.

"I've always wanted to go to London," says Reed, a 16-year-old junior. "I'm very excited."

SundayMonday on 12/22/2019