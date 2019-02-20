Little Rock School District investigating incident after Hall-Parkview game; attempt to bring ladder onto court stopped

The Little Rock School District is investigating an incident involving the Hall and Parkview basketball teams Tuesday night.

After Hall's 57-43 victory over Parkview at Charles Ripley Arena, several Hall players attempted to bring a ladder onto the court to cut down one of the nets. However, Parkview players and coaches put a stop to it in front of the scorer's table as Little Rock Police Department officers and Little Rock School District security officers stepped in to defuse the situation.

While the Warriors didn't get to bring a ladder out to the court, Hall senior Kevon Cooper took a chair from his team's bench, stood on it and cut down the net as his teammates cheered him on.

Also after Tuesday's game, Hall senior Montavious Dismuke brought a broom onto the court and started mock sweeping in front of Parkview fans.

Hall Coach Jon Coleman used the broom during the final minute of Tuesday's game.

With Tuesday's victory, Hall clinched the 5A-Central Conference championship and completed a regular season sweep of Parkview.

Both Hall and Parkview will conclude their regular season schedule Thursday. Hall hosts Jacksonville and Parkview travels to Pine Bluff.