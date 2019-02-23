Golf carts on streets big hazard

This week's column is noteworthy because it is sourced by letters -- pieces of paper with stamps and envelopes.

Let's start with the fellow who calls us "Dear Whoever."

He writes: "I hesitate to beat a dead horse, but better a dead horse than a live kid. I refer to golf carts traveling streets in the Heights, especially true of underage drivers in the summer. ... Despite your comments about the legal status of golf carts, the problem persists."

Our reader warns of the legal or financial consequences of a driver whose vehicle collides with a golf cart, not to mention the emotional consequences if someone is badly hurt or killed.

Some municipalities do allow golf carts to ride on their city streets, but Little Rock is not one of them.

Call the Little Rock Police Department's Northwest Division at (501) 918-3500 and ask for enforcement. Also call your city board members. Call the police chief, when a new one is hired. Call the mayor, the new guy, Frank Scott.

Tell them this is something up with which we will not put.

Our second letter comes from the Rasputin Mule Farm.

It's signed by Billy R. Wilson, a federal judge in these parts who a few years ago famously took in a couple of mules retired from the United States Military Academy at West Point. The job of these mules was to watch Army beat Navy. Repeatedly.

Judge Wilson copies us on a letter to Col. William J. Bryant, director of the Arkansas State Police, and Alice Fulk, assistant chief at LRPD. The problem is "shooting the rapids," people who speed through the construction zone on Interstate 630.

"Surely you two can put a stop to this," Judge Wilson writes.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation has a project to widen 2.16 miles of this heavily traveled route between University Avenue and the Baptist Hospital exit. End date for construction is estimated to be early 2020.

"I drive through this dangerous zone 6 or 7 days a week, going and coming and I am appalled at the grossly excessive speed," Wilson opines. "The 50 mph speed limit is always ignored; in fact, it is often dangerous to drive at this speed limit through these rapids."

We have been told by the state police that there is enforcement, but enforcement through a congested construction zone has added risks.

Whatever the solution to either problem, they're now out for public debate. Again.

Personal note: It's been said, exclusively by men, that every man should own a truck at least once.

As Jerry Clower, the great philosopher of Yazoo City, Miss., used to say: "If I'm lyin', I'm dyin'."

Our new truck, black with lots of chrome, four-wheel drive on demand, 308 horses, replaces the mini-SUV, which was mocked as having the power and panache of a Radio Flyer wagon.

As a lagniappe, our voice is now a full octave deeper.

Vanity plate: PEACE2U

Fjfellone@gmail.com

Metro on 02/23/2019