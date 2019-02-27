Little Rock officer who fatally shot driver relieved of duty, department says

At left, officer Charles Starks is shown in a file photo. At right, police investigate a fatal shooting involving Starks last week in Little Rock.

A Little Rock police officer who fatally shot a motorist suspected of driving a stolen car was relieved of his police duties Tuesday, department officials said.

Police said previously that officer Charles Starks fired at the driver, 30-year-old Bradley Blackshire, when Blackshire reportedly hit the officer with a car during the Friday morning traffic stop on 12th Street and Rodney Parham Road.

The 31-year-old officer was placed on paid administrative leave shortly after the shooting but on Tuesday was relieved of duty, meaning he surrendered his gun and badge. Starks remains on the city's payroll and is still able to return as a full-time police officer.

Police spokesman Eric Barnes confirmed Wednesday that the decision came from the city administration.

The department declined to comment further on the decision, citing the ongoing investigation into the shooting.

The relieved of duty designation makes Starks ineligible to perform any police work that he otherwise could have while on administrative leave.

Barnes said the move isn't always standard, "but that's the route that this investigation is taking."

Investigations following an officer's use of force typically see them continue to perform certain police work, but they're often pulled from their regular duties.

The Little Rock Police Department said it hired Starks in 2013.

Acting Police Chief Wayne Bewley has said Starks is believed to be the only one who fired a gun during the traffic stop. He was released from the hospital after being treated for his injuries later that the evening.

The shooting has prompted some to call for the release of any video capturing what happened.

A spokeswoman for Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. confirmed that he has viewed dash camera video from the scene. But Scott previously declined to say whether the city would release the video, citing an ongoing investigation.

He assured Blackshire's family on Sunday that he'll oversee parts of the investigation, vowing that it will be "fully and fairly investigated."