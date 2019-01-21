Police ID motorcyclist killed in wreck with 18-wheeler in Little Rock

Authorities have identified a 27-year-old motorcyclist who died earlier this month after colliding with an 18-wheeler in Little Rock, according to the Arkansas State Police.

The department said Michael Turner of Bryant died after suffering fatal injuries in the Jan. 14 wreck along an Interstate 30 frontage road.

A preliminary report said he was turning onto Baseline Road from the frontage road when he hit the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the truck hasn’t been identified. The report states he wasn't injured.

Conditions were described as clear and dry at the time of the crash.

Preliminary records show at least 19 people have died in crashes since the beginning of the year in Arkansas.