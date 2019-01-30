LR police find couple slain inside home

Investigators believe that a man shot and killed his parents in a northwest Little Rock home Tuesday night before turning the gun on himself, a police spokesman said.

Little Rock police responded to a shooting call at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday at 3501 Dorset Drive, where officers found an older man and woman shot and killed inside a brick, two-story home, spokesman Lt. Steven McClanahan said.

The couple, who McClanahan said were in their late 50s, were dead when officers arrived, but a third person, whom police believe to be the shooter, was still alive and suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the residence's back porch.

The third person, a man in his early or mid-30s, is the son of the man and woman found dead in the home, McClanahan said.

First responders took the son to a nearby hospital, where he died soon after arrival, McClanahan said. The identities of the two victims as well as the reported shooter were not immediately released.

The two homicides are the city's eighth and ninth this month. In 2018, the month with the most homicides was November, in which 10 people were killed.

McClanahan said at least one person was taken to police headquarters for an interview, but the only suspect is the deceased son.

Whether the 911 call that took police to the home was made from inside the residence or from a neighbor's house was not immediately clear, McClanahan said.

One neighbor sat on the steps outside the front door of a home diagonal to the house where police found the victims, and put her head in her hands as she spoke into a cellphone.

The neighborhood does not see police often, McClanahan said, but on Tuesday night police had blocked off more than a block of Dorset Drive with the flashing blue lights and yellow strands of tape.

First-floor lights were on in the brick house, and the front door stood open wide beneath a tall archway. Pulaski County records show the home is owned by Bennie Lee and Ava Jean Cato. It was built in 2003.

Investigators and crime scene unit officers milled in and out of the front door, passing a tall white staircase just to the right of the entrance.

A white Entergy work truck sat behind yellow tape in the home's driveway. Bennie Lee Cato is listed as a relay technician for Entergy in a 1993 public service commission filing.

