July 4 forecast in Arkansas: Scorching temperatures, scattered storms

Temperatures are expected to reach as high as the low 90s in parts of Arkansas with humidity making it feel even hotter, the National Weather Service in North Little Rock said. There's also a chance for scattered thunderstorms.

The agency said the heat index will make it feel hotter than 100 degrees in parts of eastern Arkansas. In Little Rock, a high of 90 is forecast, but the humidity is expected to make it feel about 97.

Forecasters said there's about a 30 to 50 percent chance of thunderstorms across the state through the afternoon and evening.

Joe Goudsward, senior forecaster for the weather service, said it's hard to pinpoint exactly where the storms will form, but the chances will go down after dark.

Fireworks displays are scheduled in downtown Little Rock and in other parts of the state. The sun will set at 8:26 p.m. in Little Rock.

"There could be a few sites that might be dodging a few storms early, but they're going to dissipate fairly quickly after sunset," he said.

A few storms could turn strong, Goudsward said, but widespread severe weather is not anticipated.

[ARKANSAS WEATHER: More on the forecast » arkansasonline.com/weather]