Police ID 2 found dead in BMW after fiery wreck at Little Rock traffic circle

Authorities have identified a man and woman from Little Rock who were found dead after the BMW they were in crashed into a traffic circle and caught fire early Saturday.

Police said Blake Payne and Alexa Montez, both 29, died in the crash, which happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. at the traffic circle at Rebsamen Road and Riverfront Drive in the city's Riverdale neighborhood.

According to an Arkansas State Police report, Payne was driving a 2014 BMW 335 east on Rebsamen when it ran into boulders in the center of the traffic circle and caught fire.

Little Rock Fire Department Capt. Jeremy Barber said previously that crews found the car engulfed in flames, and two bodies were discovered inside the vehicle once the fire was extinguished,

Conditions at the time of the wreck were said to be clear and dry.

At least 253 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.