Disaster aid: Federal programs available for Arkansans affected by floods

A summary of federal disaster aid programs that can be made available as needed and warranted under President Donald Trump’s disaster declaration issued for Arkansas:

Rental payments for temporary housing for those whose homes are unlivable. Initial assistance may be provided for up to three months for homeowners and at least one month for renters.

Grants for home repairs and replacement of essential household items not covered by insurance to make damaged dwellings safe, sanitary and functional.

Grants to replace personal property and help meet medical, dental, funeral, transportation and other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance or other federal, state and charitable aid programs.

Unemployment payments up to 26 weeks for workers who temporarily lost jobs because of the disaster and who do not qualify for state benefits, such as self-employed individuals.

Low-interest loans to cover residential losses not fully compensated by insurance. Loans available up to $200,000 for primary residence; $40,000 for personal property, including renter losses. Loans available up to $2 million for business property losses not fully compensated by insurance.

Loans up to $2 million for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives and most private, nonprofit organizations of all sizes that have suffered disaster-related cash flow problems and need funds for working capital to recover from the disaster’s adverse economic impact. This loan in combination with a property loss loan cannot exceed a total of $2 million.

Loans up to $500,000 for farmers, ranchers and aquaculture operators to cover production and property losses, excluding primary residence.

People can check to see if they are eligible for disaster assistance from other federal, state and charitable organizations at https://www.disasterassistance.gov/get-assistance/find-assistance.

If homeowners were referred by FEMA to the U.S. Small Business Administration, the agency may contact homeowners with information about low-interest disaster loans for homeowners/renters after they apply for FEMA help.

Information about low-interest Small Business Administration disaster loans and application forms are available online at SBA.gov/disaster.

Homeowners and renters also can visit disaster recovery centers with questions or apply in person for FEMA assistance and Small Business Administration loans.