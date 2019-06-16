Fans out in full force at vacation destination

GULF SHORES, Ala. -- They were a really nice couple from Conway, and they wanted to talk University of Arkansas Razorbacks baseball.

They were here with all of their children and grandchildren, under two roofs, so they were on a date at the Louisiana Lagniappe, and their table was close enough to overhear enough conversation for introductions.

It wasn't a long talk, but it was different. This resort area is a melting pot of fans of SEC schools.

Primarily Auburn, Alabama, LSU and Arkansas T-shirts and hats, but folks from Kentucky, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Mississippi State were seen, too.

Just get this out of the way: the few from Kentucky wanted to talk basketball.

Mostly everyone else was all about football, especially the Tigers of Auburn.

In McDonald's just before the Foley Beach Expressway a polite man -- and most of the fans were very kind -- who waited in line for french fries talked about Gus Malzahn. He would not be the only one.

It appears many are on the fence. The majority are not happy with the huge contract he manipulated when he refused to go ahead and admit he wasn't interested in the Razorbacks job.

Overpaid and under-scoring many said.

Much of their despair apparently comes from the fact that after the kick-six, when Alabama attempted a long field goal and a Tiger returned it for a game-winning touchdown, they expected more wins, especially over the Crimson Tide.

Only Clemson and Dabo Swinney seem to have a grip on how to beat Nick Saban on a semi-regular basis.

Clemson is currently outrecruiting everyone. Winning national championships gets you an invitation to recruit on the national stage, and Swinney seems to be performing everywhere.

The best way to describe the attitudes of the Crimson Tide fans is that they are extremely confident and no one will ever test their superiority in the SEC again.

In Flora-Bama, an infamous gathering spot for all sports fans and sun worshippers seeking refreshment and where families are welcome until 6 when the kids get the boot, three of the workers proudly said they were from Florida and didn't know anything about Alabama.

There weren't a lot of Gator fans in the Panhandle, probably because there are too many beaches closer to Gainesville, but those three seemed to have high hopes for Dan Mullen.

What appeared to be a common thread concerning the Razorbacks was the fans were impressed with Chad Morris, especially the Auburn fans.

They remember him from his days at Clemson, when like his boss, he recruited fearlessly every state like he was born there.

They were almost a bit puzzled at how the Razorback program fell so far so quickly, but most added that the Hogs may have been the slowest team they had seen in the SEC since Bear Bryant was overpowering teams at Alabama.

LSU fans are better away from Death Valley. They seem to be warming to Ed Oregeron but are cautious to praise. That's typical of fans in the SEC except at Alabama, but especially at Auburn.

At Wayne's Barber Shop they don't talk sports, at least not to visitors. But why would they when haircuts are $9 and someone is always waiting?

On the beach a few school flags flew. Lots of beach chairs had school logos and friendly conversation was everywhere.

Unofficially, it appeared Auburn fans like this stretch of beach more than any other SEC school's fans, and all of them had an opinion on their head coach.

Just as unofficial, it seems the Gus Bus needs to get into a higher gear and in a hurry. The Tiger Nation expects more bang for their buck.

Sports on 06/16/2019