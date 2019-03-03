Texas WR excited for Arkansas trip

Saturday will be a big day for the University of Arkansas, as Coach Chad Morris and his staff host numerous top prospects, including receiver target Ja'Lynn Polk.

Polk, 6-4, 185 pounds of Lufkin, Texas, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Illinois, Baylor, Kansas, Houston and others. He'll be accompanied by teammate and Razorbacks safety target Jerrin Thompson on their first trip to Fayetteville.

Polk is being recruited associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor, Morris and receivers coach Justin Stepp.

"I'm looking forward to spending time with coach Traylor, coach Morris and coach Stepp," Polk said. "Looking forward to touring the campus. I'm excited. ... It can't come any faster."

Polk said Traylor and Stepp are constantly in communication with him.

"They're always checking in on me and asking how I'm doing and seeing how my day is going," Polk said. "Just keeping in touch with me always."

The Hogs appear to be in good shape with Polk.

"Arkansas is one of my top schools, I love coach Traylor and coach Stepp and Arkansas really," Polk said. "I'm just ready to get there."

Polk said Traylor and Stepp have talked up the Razorback fan base.

"They told me the fans will love you down there," Polk said.

It didn't take long for Polk to see for himself. He's noticed how the Hogs fans reached out to him on Twitter after he tweets anything Arkansas related.

"If you tweet something about Arkansas, they go crazy," Polk said. "I can post something like WPS with the Hog emoji right now, and they'll go wild. I love all that. The fans are always showing love."

Polk had 37 catches for 700 yards and 9 touchdowns as a junior for the 10-2 Panthers. He recorded 40 receptions for 667 yards and 6 touchdowns as a sophomore while helping Lufkin to a 11-3 record and the Class 6A Division II state quarterfinals.

When the ball in the air, Polk believes it's his.

"When it comes down to it, I'm the guy that's going to make the play when we need it," Polk said. "I can go up and get the ball and I play fast. Anytime the ball touches me, it's in my hands."

Polk expects to add an inch or two in height.

"My pops is like 6-4, 6-5 and my mom is like 6-foot," Polk said.

He's taken a former teacher's advice about living a life focused on being detailed and organized .

"I really took that through life in everything you have to be organized and have your stuff together," Polk said. "Like if you have a game on Friday, you have to be organized. You have to go into the game knowing what you have to do."

Polk also excels on the track. He recorded 22.3 seconds in the 200 meters as a sophomore while also running a a leg on the 400 and 800-meter relay teams. He plans to concentrate on the 400 meters as his individual race this spring.

"I really think I can run a 48," Polk said. "If I can run a 48 I'm going to state."

The 400 meters is considered the toughest of all events because it's an all-out sprint.

"That's what you have to do, you have to have that metal toughness when it all comes down to it," Polk said.

Sports on 03/03/2019