Feds to release details on operation targeting eastern Arkansas gang members

Federal officials plan to announce details on an initiative targeting fugitive gang members wanted for violent offenses in eastern Arkansas.
The U.S. Attorney’s office said Tuesday its announcement follows a federal operation “to provide communities with immediate relief from violent gang-related crime.”
Law enforcement officials plan to speak at the Phillips County Courthouse in Helena-West Helena in the afternoon.
Representatives from several state and federal law enforcement agencies plan to speak about the recent operation.
