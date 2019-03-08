Bevy of top prospects to visit Hogs

University of Arkansas Coach Chad Morris and his staff arguably will host the most impressive list of prospects the Hogs have ever entertained in a single day Saturday.

The Razorbacks are in very good shape with several of them.

Linebacker Martavius French and offensive lineman Ty'kieast Crawford will arrive in Fayetteville with the Razorbacks very high on their list. The coaches hope they leave Hogs.

French, 6-2, 236 pounds, 4.7 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Memphis Whitehaven narrowed his list of schools to Arkansas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, LSU, Oklahoma, Florida and Purdue in January while calling the Hogs his leader.

He visited the Hogs for the Alabama game in the fall and wasn't too keen on leaving.

"First off, I'm just glad to get back on campus," French said. "The last time I went down there, I didn't want to leave. I was kind of mad that I had to leave. I just like Arkansas."

He's looking forward to catching up with Morris and special assistant Sean Tuohy.

His teammates, linebacker Bryson Eason; receiver Darin Turner; and linebacker Tamarion McDonald are also expected to visit the Razorbacks. French said Tuohy is urging him to be a Hog.

"He doesn't want me to rush it, but he wants me to choose the Hogs," French said. "He said it's home down there."

He recorded 135 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles and 2 recovered fumbles as a junior to help the Tigers to a 11-4 record and a state runner-up finish in Class 6A.

French said it's 50-50 on whether he will commit to the Razorbacks this weekend or delay his college decision until July 23, which is his birthday.

"I want to commit on my birthday, because I know that would be a right time ... but I don't know, it all depends on how the visit goes," French said.

He and Arkansas super fan Canaan Sandy have developed a tight bond after Sandy attended two of his games last year.

"We have a special connection," French said. "Canaan is a cool dude. He's good to everybody. I talked to Canaan the other day. I told him I was going to have a surprise for him."

Crawford, 6-7, 306, of Carthage, Texas, also has the Hogs as his leader. His trip to Fayetteville this weekend will be his third visit. The LSU game in the fall was his first.

"I love the college. It's amazing," Crawford said. "It's like there's something new every time I go back. No matter who you are, Arkansas treats you like family. Amazing atmosphere, amazing facilities, their academic rooms are amazing."

He committed to Baylor last summer after the Bears became his first scholarship offer. Arkansas became his second offer in November. Missouri, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Florida State, Southern Cal, Colorado, Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M have followed with offers.

He reopened his recruitment Feb. 26 by rescinding his pledge from Baylor.

"Right now, they just stand out more," Crawford said of Arkansas. "Yeah, I know everyone is gonna say, 'So what about Alabama?' Don't get me wrong, Alabama is a hell of a school, but I don't know if I can see myself at any other school. Don't get me wrong, I'm still debating on which school I wanna go to."

His teammate and running back Kelvontay Dixon, who has an offer from the Hogs, is also expected to visit Arkansas this weekend.

Crawford's relationships with associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor, and offensive line coach Dustin Fry are strong.

