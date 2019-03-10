Ex-Arizona State RB chooses Hogs

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Trelon Smith (25) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Former Arizona State running back Trelon Smith will transfer to the University of Arkansas after visiting the Hogs on Saturday.

Smith, 5-9, 189 pounds, played in nine games as a true freshman and had 1 carry for 4 yards along with 5 kickoff returns for 90 yards. Smith carried the ball 11 times for 56 yards, and had 4 catches for 22 yards in 4 games this past season before leaving the program.

He attended Houston Cy Ridge before signing with the Sun Devils in 2017. He was named the MVP of District 17-6A, the highest division in the state of Texas, during his junior and senior seasons while having more than 4,400 rushing yards, 500 receiving yards and 52 touchdowns.

Smith was one of about 70 prospects that visited the Razorbacks on Saturday. The group was arguably the most impressive to ever visit the university in one day.

An ESPN three-star prospect, Smith rushed for 2,270 yards and 29 touchdowns along with 23 receptions for 327 yards and 4 touchdowns as a senior.

Smith would add much-needed depth for the Hogs, who have senior Devwah Whaley, junior Chase Hayden and sophomore Jordon Curtis as scholarship running backs. The Razorbacks signed A'Montae Spivey in February, and he's expected to report to Fayetteville this summer. Starting running back Rakeem Boyd is sidelined after having shoulder surgery.

Because he is not a graduate transfer, Smith will have to sit out the upcoming season and will be eligible to play in 2020.

Leaves with offer

Conway offensive lineman Robert Scott arrived at Arkansas for his visit Saturday with two SEC offers from Mississippi State and Missouri, and he left Fayetteville with one from the Hogs.

Scott, 6-6, 295, also had offers from Arkansas State University and Louisiana Tech prior to his Saturday trip.

"I was so excited because I've been in Arkansas all my life," Scott said. "My grandparents are big fans of the Razorbacks. But I couldn't do this without my great coaches in Conway and my awesome teammates. The reason why I said that was because they pushed me to be the best I can. Also, they have my back and I have their backs."

Conway offensive coordinator Brian Raney said Scott is teachable, a great teammate and strives hard for perfection.

"He does self-organized pushups after workouts each day with teammates to help his bench press," Raney said. "His bench press has jumped almost 200 pounds since he started playing high school football."

Four Dallas visitors

Four prospects from Dallas Bishop Dunne made the trip to Fayetteville on Saturday -- running back Jaden Hullaby, linebacker Brennon Scott, tight end Elijah Yelverton and freshman athlete Landon Hullaby, the younger brother of Jaden.

Jaden Hullaby, 6-2, 210, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Florida, Baylor, Minnesota, Michigan State, Colorado, Iowa, Iowa State, TCU, Utah and others.

He rushed 229 times for 1,181 yards and 11 touchdowns, and had 39 receptions for 396 yards and 5 touchdowns as a junior.

Scott, 6-2, 225, announced a top 11 of Arkansas, Auburn, Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, LSU, Nebraska, SMU, Texas A&M, Colorado and Kansas in February. ESPN rates him a four-star prospect, the No. 13 outside linebacker and the No. 219 overall prospect .

Yelverton, 6-5, 235, has more than 30 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, LSU, Michigan, Georgia, Florida, Arizona State, Iowa, Nebraska and others. He recorded 23 receptions for 364 yards and 4 touchdowns as a junior.

Landon Hullaby, 5-11, 170, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, TCU, Vanderbilt and others. He recorded 16 tackles this past season as a defensive back.

The Hullabys' mother has numerous family members living in Little Rock.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 03/10/2019