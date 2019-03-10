Gafford plays like a pro for Razorbacks

Alabama was Gaffordized.

Daniel Gafford, the big sophomore who most likely played his last game at Bud Walton Arena because he is expected to declare for the NBA Draft after this season, put on a show that sent the University of Arkansas into the SEC Tournament as the No. 9 seed to face Florida, instead of the No. 10 spot and playing a more athletic Ole Miss.

Gafford scored 29 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, but just as importantly he probably altered 20 shots in the paint. The 82-70 win guarantees Mike Anderson a winning season.

It was the Razorbacks' third consecutive victory and Alabama's third consecutive loss.

With 4:27 to play, Jalen Harris -- who had just stopped a Crimson Tide fast break with a block -- made an alley-oop pass to Gafford that looked like it might be a little high, but Gafford elevated, got one hand on the ball and scored to make it 67-54.

It was Gafford's eighth consecutive point, and he would finish a 10-3 run by himself.

Money seems to be the last thing on Gafford's mind, but he helped himself Saturday. Everyone knows he can score, mostly by dunking, but he must have had the NBA scouts scribbling notes fast enough to get hand cramps on Saturday.

In the first half, he set the tone by scoring 12 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. His 16 rebounds were a personal high as a Hog.

It was never more obvious what the sophomore from El Dorado means to this team than when Anderson decided to give his 6-11 big man a chance to catch his breath.

Arkansas led 19-17 with 11:59 to go before intermission when Gafford went to the bench, along with Isaiah Joe. Less than two minutes later, Gafford was back because the Crimson Tide had gone on a 9-0 run for a 26-19 lead.

With Gafford back, the Hogs went on an 8-0 run for a 36-31 lead against an Alabama team that was fighting to remain on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Maybe the Crimson Tide were part of the debate eight games ago when they were sitting at 15-8 overall and owned a win over Kentucky and Mississippi State, but the Tide have gone 2-6 since, including losses to MSU and Texas A&M.

Instead of being a No. 12 seed in March Madness, what was at stake for Alabama and Arkansas on Saturday was being the No. 9 seed in the SEC Tournament.

The No. 9 seed Hogs play the Gators in a noon game Thursday. The Gators lost to Kentucky 66-57 on Saturday in a hard-fought game, but that could add to the No. 9 seed being the best spot the Hogs could have hoped for because the Gators will come in off a disappointing loss. If they win, it also gives the Razorbacks the most time off before they turn around Friday and play the No. 1 seed.

It was a great way to end the season, and it was even greater to see -- and hear -- Joe Kleine as the analyst for the SEC Network when he was called to duty late. He broke down the game with as much ease as the Hogs and Gafford handled Alabama.

This will go down in the books as an odd season for the Razorbacks.

At times, the Hogs seemed to find ways to lose, even at home, but in the past three games they have been playing great on both ends of the court, especially on defense. Alabama shot 43.9 percent from the floor, but was so tired it missed 10 of 20 free throws.

The Tide suffered 15 turnovers, and Arkansas cashed in for 19 points off those mistakes.

When the Razorbacks play great defense, they generally have great results, especially when Gafford is hitting on all cylinders.

