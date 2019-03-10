PAPER TRAILS: Precious Ruby is a treasure

If you watched last week's CBS Sunday Morning -- or have been on social media at all in the past week -- you were introduced to Harrison's Ruby Kate Chitsey.

Steve Hartman's interview with this "gem, named Ruby," an 11-year-old fifth-grader at Harrison Middle School who's on a mission, has gone viral (tinyurl.com/rubychitsey).

[VIDEO: CBS Sunday Morning piece on Ruby Kate Chitsey

Ruby's quest: kindness.

As it says on her GoFundMe.com page -- Three Wishes for Ruby's Residents -- Ruby, while accompanying her mother, Amanda Chitsey, a nurse practitioner who travels to five nursing homes in Northwest Arkansas, felt compassion for the elderly residents who are "low on family and low on funds" and couldn't afford "extras" like pet care, haircuts and treats.

Ruby began asking them for -- and delivering -- their three wishes. Usually they're simple, from "pants that fit" to McDonald's french fries. Sometimes, they're a bit more unusual.

One man "asked for a basement," Ruby says. Yes, a basement, like a man cave.

Amanda says with a laugh, "He meant it, too; he was not joking."

Three Wishes, which recently has been covered by every outlet from CNN.com to SouthernLiving.com -- has received a big boost from the exposure.

"We were at $99,000 when we did the [CBS] interview and when they [aired] it, we're now at $200,000," Ruby says about her fund when we spoke Tuesday afternoon. As of Friday's deadline, it was even higher: $221,182.

As for Ruby's generosity, Amanda says, "I really do believe that a third of what she has -- her nature and her giving spirit -- she was truly born with it. I do believe another third is my job and just being around these patients ... that's definitely rubbed off on her. And I think the other third ... I hope is our parenting. We've always tried to tell her how important kindness was and respecting others and just being empathetic."

Some of Ruby's sensitivity comes from experience.

Amanda says, "Ruby was bullied a little bit; I'm not going to lie. Ruby does not fit inside that square box. And she knows very well what it feels like to be hurt. So I think she can really emphasize with these patients maybe better than some because of that.

"I've always said, she's just got special eyes. ... Through the community service, I've been able to show her that those special eyes are a blessing. It's a super power."

When I ask what wishes she might have, Ruby, who is more focused on giving than getting, can't think of any. Besides, the goal-oriented young girl says she's saving money right now -- "for my dream house."

She finally came up with three wishes: toy slime, Tic Tac mints ("the Fruit Adventure ones") and makeup.

Ruby, your goodness has inspired yet another. So keep those "special eyes" out for a special delivery.

SundayMonday on 03/10/2019