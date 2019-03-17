Slain man's family grieves, urges activism

People bow their heads for a prayer Saturday in Little Rock during a vigil for Bradley Blackshire. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/317blackshirevigil.

The family of a Little Rock man killed in a police shooting last month gathered at the spot where he died Saturday with one question in mind: What comes next?

Addressing the 50 or so gathered friends and family members, Kimberly Blackshire-Lee asked for justice in her son's death and said their activism in seeking that justice is not yet finished.

On Feb. 22, Little Rock police officer Charles Starks made a traffic stop near West 12th Street and Kanis Road involving a vehicle that had been reported stolen, according to previous releases.

The driver of the car, Bradley Blackshire, did not comply with Starks' commands to exit the car, according to dashboard-camera video. Instead, the car rolls forward, grazing the officer's hip, the footage shows. Starks then steps in front of the moving vehicle, and then from atop the car's hood shoots through the windshield, the footage shows.

Starks fired his department-issued weapon at least 15 times during the encounter, killing Blackshire, the video shows.

Saturday evening, in the parking lot where their father died, three of Blackshire's children held up signs demanding that the officer be arrested.

Blackshire-Lee gestured to the children as she spoke.

"If we don't stand for something now, what chance do they have?" she asked. "What are we doing for them now?"

Blackshire-Lee said she and dozens of family members planned to attend Tuesday night's Little Rock Board of Directors meeting and at some point to rally at the state Capitol to ask for Starks' arrest.

"My son did not die in vain," she said, her voice cracking as she wiped her eyes. "I refuse to believe he died for no reason. ... We have to be the ones to make the change."

Those who attended the vigil stood in a circle with Blackshire-Lee at the center. They nodded and spoke words of encouragement when her voice began to fail her.

Pastor Jihad Muhammad of Pine Bluff also spoke to those gathered, saying that if they ever hope to have an effect on policy and the law, they must organize and remain vigilant in their pursuits.

He asked for a showing of who would promise to be at Tuesday's meeting, and more than a dozen people indicated they would. He asked who could take a friend with them, and again the hands rose.

He asked who would speak before the board, and several children, some no older than 7, immediately raised their hands.

"Politicians like numbers," he said with a slight smile. "When you have numbers, you have pressure."

Little Rock resident Osyrus Bolly stepped forward and urged the people gathered to be cautious as they protest.

"There's nothing wrong with being loud," he said. "But we can't be loud and wrong. ... We can't break laws while we seek justice."

Before the crowd moved to the roadside to wave signs and chant "No justice, no peace," Blackshire-Lee stepped into the center of the circle.

"Family, family, come here," she said.

Family members stepped forward and huddled around her. Blackshire-Lee repeated, "Family, come here. If you consider yourself a part of this family, come here."

Nearly every member of the crowd stepped forward, joining the circle that folded in around her.

"See?" she said, barely audible above the sound of passing traffic. "There's power here."

Metro on 03/17/2019