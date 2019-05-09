As Pine Bluff recovers from storm, more thunderstorms, rain on tap for Arkansas

A severe storm damaged the roof of Myranda's Place Apartments in Pine Bluff Wednesday. - Photo by Jeff Mitchell

Weather officials on Thursday were checking the aftermath of a violent storm that displaced dozens of people at an east-central Arkansas apartment building to see what caused its roof to rip off as an afternoon batch of storms is poised to hit parts of the state.

First-responders removed some 150 Pine Bluff residents from Myranda's Place Apartments when the building's roof was torn off during a Wednesday evening storm. A witness described hearing a loud boom as the lights went dark before the winds hit the building.

Four people suffered injuries ranging from minor to severe, officials said.

Mayor Shirley Washington on Thursday morning thanked first responders and organizations like the American Red Cross who “heroically stepped up in our time of need.”

“Together as a community we will make right what is wrong, repair what is broken and heal what is injured,” she said. “The City of Pine Bluff will recover.”

A National Weather Service survey crew was en route to check what caused the damage.

Radar at the time didn’t indicate a tornado, officials have said. The weather service issued a severe thunderstorm warning at the time but sirens didn’t sound.

“Whatever it was, it was small,” said weather service meteorologist Dylan Cooper. “It was confined within a few blocks.”

The storm system that surged through Arkansas Wednesday saw heavy rainfall and strong winds push through the southern and central parts of the state, triggering flash flood warnings, roads and school closures.

Forecasters predict that another system will move into the area Thursday and that the state will see a batch of heavier rainfall on Friday and Saturday.

Cooper said Thursday's system will likely produce isolated thunderstorms that are less likely to become widespread.

Much of the eastern two-thirds of the state is under a marginal risk for severe weather for Thursday, according to the weather service. Heavy winds are the agency's main concern, while chances for tornadoes forming are low.

The added wet weather could complicate late week travel and add to already-rising river water levels as two to three more inches of rain could fall in southeastern Arkansas. The Little Rock metro area could see up to two inches of rain.

“It could aggravate the situation,” Cooper said, adding that forecasters predict multiple rivers will reach moderate flooding levels in the coming weeks.

Forecasters predict the rainy stretch to dry up and clear the state by Sunday.