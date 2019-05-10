Arkansas teen critically injured after being hit by vehicle expected to recover

A western Arkansas teenager who was critically injured after a vehicle hit him earlier this week is expected to recover from his injuries, a police spokesman said.

Authorities said the 14-year-old was riding a scooter Tuesday evening in Van Buren when a vehicle struck him near the 2500 block of Alma Boulevard.

Medical crews airlifted the teen to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock. At the time, authorities said he was in critical condition.

“The boy who was struck by the vehicle is recovering well,” Van Buren Police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Wear said on Thursday. “He is expected to be OK.”

Wear said shortly after the crash that the driver stopped and tried helping the boy before first-responders arrived.

Wear said she wasn’t charged or cited.