4 teens escape Arkansas juvenile treatment center, officials say

Authorities said four teenagers escaped from an Arkansas juvenile treatment center by climbing a fence, leading to an overnight search that continued on Friday.

The Sebastian County sheriff’s office said the teens fled from the Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Center just after 6 p.m. on Thursday. Multiple callers said they saw them near the facility by Arkansas 378, but they haven’t been found, officials said.

Authorities said they couldn’t disclose their names or criminal histories because the individuals are ages 14 to 16.

[RELATED: An Arkansas-Democrat-Gazette investigation into juvenile detention in Arkansas]

Scott County officials reported a stolen vehicle near Mansfield early Friday morning, and the sheriff's office received reports of another vehicle having its doors kicked open in Abbot. Authorities aren’t sure if they're connected to the escape.

The Mansfield juvenile facility has been under heavy scrutiny following multiple recent inmate escape attempts, fights and allegations of staff mistreating inmates.

Arkansas has been moving to privatize management of its youth prisons, including Mansfield.