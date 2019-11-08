Williams to make official visit, likes what he sees

Fresh off an official visit to Auburn, Fort Smith Northside big man Jaylin Williams will visit the University of Arkansas officially this weekend.

Williams, 6-10, 235 pounds, first visited Arkansas under Coach Eric Musselman in June. He returned for the Red-White game in Barnhill Arena on Oct. 5 and for Tuesday's season opener against Rice.

The 48-hour official visit will give him an opportunity to learn more about Musselman's program.

"I just want to go down there and see what they have to say, and see how they can make me a better player and see how it is down there and just be able to compare it to what I saw last weekend or what other colleges have told me," Williams said.

Williams, who also officially visited Oklahoma State in June, is looking forward to hearing more about Arkansas' plans for him.

"They told me, but they haven't showed me," Williams said. "It's just more in-depth things."

He visited Auburn with Razorbacks target and West Memphis forward Chris Moore last weekend. Williams came away impressed with Coach Bruce Pearl's resume.

"He's going to be a Hall of Fame coach one day, and they were showing me he's won championships," Williams said. "They have the experience to make me a better player."

Williams, Moore and Arkansas guard commitment Davonte Davis of Jacksonville led the 17-under Woodz Elite team during the spring and summer.

"Chris and I really developed more like a brotherhood over the summer," Williams said. "We've been talking about maybe linking up in college. Maybe making that happen. It's always good seeing my guy."

He averaged 16 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks as a junior while helping the Grizzlies win the Class 6A state title.

ESPN rates Williams a four-star prospect, the No. 12 center and No. 87 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

The Hogs' dominating 91-43 victory over Rice impressed him.

"You could tell everybody was out there having fun this year," Williams said. "When they're playing, they're hyped. They're taking defense way more serious this year. You can tell they've made it a big thing to lock up on defense."

Guard Mason Jones scored a career-high 32 points against the Owls after Musselman put him back in the game when he had 27 points.

"He's saying to Coach, 'Let me get 30, let me get 30,' and Coach let him go back in," Williams said. "That was good to see. Just knowing he knows how important stuff like that is to the players."

Williams has an official visit scheduled to Texas A&M the following weekend, but he's not certain he'll take it.

"Most likely I will, but I'm not 100% sure yet," he said.

He's looking to make his college decision around the beginning of his season that starts Nov. 19. He plans to sign during the spring.

"To know they can help me make it to the next level and become a better young man on and off the court," Williams said of his priorities. "Just making sure I'm doing the right thing, and it's like a family-oriented program."

Moody to decide

ESPN four-star shooting guard Moses Moody will announce his college decision Saturday at 6 p.m.

Moody, 6-6, 190 pounds, of Montverde Academy in Florida, has narrowed his list of schools to Arkansas, Michigan and Virginia. He will announce his decision at a news conference at Arkansas Fitness and Athletic in Little Rock.

He was named the MVP of the Class 7A basketball state title game for North Little Rock as a sophomore before transferring to Montverde for his junior year.

Moody has made official visits to Arkansas and Michigan.

ESPN also rates Moody the No. 9 shooting guard and No. 29 overall prospect for the 2020 class. He anticipates signing during the spring signing period.

