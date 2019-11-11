Morris' firing alters commitments' plans

As expected with any coaching change, the University of Arkansas saw three oral commitments reopen their recruiting Sunday, while other recruits are in wait-and-see mode.

Receivers Savion Williams and Mason Mangum, and running back John Gentry announced on Twitter that they were reopening their recruitment after the dismissal of Chad Morris as Arkansas head coach.

Williams, 6-5, 195 pounds, of Marshall, Texas, picked the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Baylor, Missouri, Texas Tech, TCU, Kansas State, Illinois, Kansas, SMU and others in May.

"After a long talk with my family, I would like to announce that I will be decommitting from the University of Arkansas. I want to thank them for the opportunity and wish them nothing but the best. With that said, I will be reopening my recruitment. Please respect my decision," he wrote.

Gentry, 5-10, 190, of Houston North Shore, chose Arkansas over Houston, UNLV, Utah State, Wyoming, Hawaii, Colorado State, Tulsa and others in June.

He thanked Morris, associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor, and offensive quality control analyst Julian Griffin in a message on Twitter.

"This is very hard to do but due to the recent coaching changes, my family and I have decided to de-commit from the University of Arkansas," he wrote. "I want to thank Coach Traylor for believing in me and for outstanding recruiting. Also thanks to Coach Griffin, Coach Morris and the whole staff for amazing support. Arkansas is truly a great place. Much love for the Razorback Nation."

Mangum, 5-11, 175, of Austin (Texas) Westlake, had picked the Hogs over scholarship offers from Illinois, Boston College, Tulane, Furman, Columbia and Louisiana-Lafayette in April.

Offensive lineman Brady Ward, 6-7, 310, of Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul's Episcopal, made an official visit to Arkansas for the Mississippi State game. He looks forward to seeing who the Hogs hire as the next head coach.

"Hearing about Coach Morris being fired is tough," Ward said. "But this is a production game, and you have to win. Arkansas is a national program and will get a national name.

"I look forward to seeing who they name as a coach. Coach Morris is a good man and a good coach and will have some great opportunities."

Defensive end commitment Jashaud Stewart, 6-2, 224, of Jonesboro, commented on Morris the man.

"I don't have much to say about coach Morris getting fired, but that he's a very great guy and good luck to him wherever he coaches moving forward," Stewart said.

The Hogs now have 11 commitments for the 2020 class. The early signing period is Dec. 18-20.

