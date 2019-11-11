Morris not right coach to fix what's wrong

For almost two years, the Razorback Nation has been tested.

The University of Arkansas has become one of the worst teams in the Power Five. The Razorbacks are 2-8, and only Northwestern has a worse record (1-8) out of those 64 teams.

Under Chad Morris, the football team went 4-18. Even John L. Smith won four games in 2012 during his one season as the interim head coach.

Two football coaches, one basketball coach and an athletic director have been fired within the past two years. That's unheard of at a program that was once as solid as the Rock of Gibraltar.

This did not happen over night, or in just two years.

Morris may have been destined to fail because he inherited a team that lacked speed, depth, talent and discipline.

This football season, Morris met weekly with Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek, and they didn't just talk about the losses and the future of the program.

Leadership was brought up by Yurachek on a regular basis.

There was a huge gap on the Razorbacks. On one side was Bret Bielema's recruits, who liked that coach's lack of discipline, and on the other was Morris' recruits.

Morris was not only unable to bridge that gap, it appears he may have lost most of the locker room four weeks ago.

In the last four losses, the Razorbacks were outscored 198-60.

The 45-19 loss to Western Kentucky was one of the worst in Razorback history. The Hilltoppers have the fifth-best record in Conference USA.

Today, though, is a new day.

Morris, who apparently settled for less than his buyout, can move back home with his wife and son in Dallas.

He no longer has to try and pitch "family" to recruits when his family lives in Dallas.

Yurachek, who announced the firing as "a change in leadership," said a nationwide search will begin immediately.

If that's true, there must have already been a conversation with super agent Jimmy Sexton.

Some of the names you will hear in the days to come should include Memphis' Mike Norvell, Washington State's Mike Leach, Baylor's Matt Rhule (although he signed a contract extension less than two months ago), Liberty's Hugh Freeze, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian (former head coach at Washington and Southern Cal) and Minnesota's P.J. Fleck (who signed an extension last wee).

That's not all. Florida International's Butch Davis (former head coach at Miami (Fla.) and the Cleveland Browns), Bobby Petrino and Houston Nutt will be mentioned, too.

And of course, Auburn's Gus Malzahn.

The good news is some of those guys and others would jump at the chance to come to Arkansas, roll up their sleeves, hit the recruiting trail and get the program turned around.

It looks like a five-year project, but the right guy could do it in three if he can recruit in Texas.

The fans have suffered long enough.

This is when the supporters will step up. Not rich boosters, but the people who truly love the Razorbacks enough to support them through thick or thin.

Everyone knows something is wrong, and it is time for the board of trustees to get involved. Heavily involved.

As a group, the trustees may not agree on everything, but they are 10 really smart and successful people who care about the University of Arkansas and its system.

Morris is a nice man, a stubborn one, but nice. Hopefully he finds peace and happiness.

It was time for a change, and it was handled with professionalism.

The time is now to evaluate who can fix the problems.

The Razorback football team and all the athletic programs need to be united.

Sports on 11/11/2019