Chef Gordon Ramsay reality show sets up outside another central Arkansas restaurant

At left, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is shown in a file photo. At right, the Hell on Wheels truck from his show "24 Hours to Hell and Back" is parked near South Boulevard in North Little Rock. (Dennis Van Tine/Abaca Press/TNS and Josh Snyder/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back is set up at another central Arkansas restaurant.

The show’s Hell on Wheels truck was parked along Counts Massie Road north of Maumelle Boulevard in North Little Rock on Wednesday morning.

Across the street, at South Boulevard, 10840 Maumelle Blvd., several white trucks sat in the lot in front of the American fusion restaurant and in the gravel lot behind. Crew members were moving inside the restaurant, and stacks of wood, plants and power tools rested outside near the trucks.

[Gallery not loading? Click here for photos » arkansasonline.com/galleries/27703/album/]

Ramsay, an award-winning host, is known for his work on Hell’s Kitchen, Masterchef and Kitchen Nightmares. On 24 Hours to Hell and Back, Ramsay first visits the restaurant in disguise to evaluate the eatery’s issues. He then confronts the staff with camera footage exposing their problems and challenges them to turn the place around.

The Hell on Wheels vehicle serves as a temporary kitchen while the featured restaurant is revamped in under 24 hours.

A Facebook post from South Boulevard early Sunday afternoon said the eatery would be closed throughout that day and most of Monday.

At about midnight Tuesday, South Boulevard posted again: “Sorry guys, but we are unable to give out info right now! Please be patient with us. As soon as we know more details, we will pass them along!”

Victoria Joseph, a manager at South Boulevard declined to comment on Ramsay’s show, or on the nature of the restaurant’s renovations.

“I’m not sure what I’m allowed to say, so I’m just not going to say anything at all,” Joseph said.

The 24 Hours to Hell and Back truck previously set up outside Bear’s Den Pizza in Conway. The restaurant closed for a time and reopened with a new menu and an interior renovation.

The third season of 24 Hours to Hell and Back will air starting Jan. 7, 2020.