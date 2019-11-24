Best-sellers

Fiction

2.THE GUARDIANS by John Grisham. Cullen Post, a lawyer and Episcopal minister, antagonizes some ruthless killers when he takes on a wrongful conviction case.

OLIVE, AGAIN by Elizabeth Strout. In a follow-up to the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel Olive Kitteridge, new relationships, including a second marriage, are encountered in a seaside town in Maine.

THE DUTCH HOUSE by Ann Patchett. A sibling relationship is impacted when the family goes from poverty to wealth and back again over the course of many decades.

THE INSTITUTE by Stephen King. Children with special talents are abducted and sequestered in an institution where the sinister staff seeks to extract their gifts through harsh methods.

THE FAMILY UPSTAIRS by Lisa Jewell. Libby Jones learns the identity of her parents and inherits a London mansion, but this comes with a mystery of multiple murders.

THE GIVER OF STARS by Jojo Moyes. In Depression-era America, five women refuse to be cowed by men or convention as they deliver books throughout the mountains of Kentucky.

THE NIGHT FIRE by Michael Connelly. Harry Bosch and Renee Ballard return to take up a case that held the attention of Bosch's mentor.

WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens. In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survives alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

THE STARLESS SEA by Erin Morgenstern. Zachary Ezra Rawlins fights to save a labyrinthine underground repository of stories.

Nonfiction

TRIGGERED by Donald Trump Jr. Forays into politics and views on liberals from the executive vice president of the Trump Organization.

FINDING CHIKA by Mitch Albom. Lessons learned by the Alboms when they bring a Haitian orphan with a life-threatening illness into their family.

SAM HOUSTON AND THE ALAMO AVENGERS by Brian Kilmeade. The Fox & Friends host gives an account of the battle against the Mexican Army in 1836.

ACID FOR THE CHILDREN by Flea. A memoir by the bassist and a founding member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

ME by Elton John. The multi-award-winning solo artist's first autobiography chronicles his career, relationships and private struggles.

TALKING TO STRANGERS by Malcolm Gladwell. Famous examples of miscommunication serve as the backdrop to explain potential conflicts and misunderstandings.

THE BOOK OF GUTSY WOMEN by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton. Profiles of women from around the world who have blazed trails and challenged the status quo.

BLOWOUT by Rachel Maddow. The MSNBC host argues that the global oil and gas industry has weakened democracies and bolstered authoritarians.

THE BEAUTIFUL ONES by Prince. Edited by Dan Piepenbring. A memoir by the musician written before his death, with photos and other memorabilia showing his evolution.