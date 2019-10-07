Vision for Monument Trails includes paths for all levels of bicyclists

Michele and Randy Jackson finishing Mount Nebo's Chickalah Loop Monument Trail Aug. 6 all smiles. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/BOB ROBINSON)

Here are some of the criteria Arkansas Parks & Recreation Foundation set for Monument Trails:

■ Length: At least 10 miles

■ Access to the trail should reflect the area resources and strive to be creative; allow conventional and unique access points to ensure the largest user impact; include a kid-friendly loop around the campsite.

■ The highest level of attention to environment and quality to adhere these trails to their landscape in perpetuity.

■ All-weather terrain with a high focus on trail longevity. Few maintenance-intensive features while employing best practices in drainage infrastructure.

■ Each mile is meaningful in its creation and experience. The trail should be built to be relevant 100 years from now.

■ Architecture should be a vehicle for immersion into the landscape and provide a unique sense of place specific to the individual park.

■ Intersect outdoor beauty with progressive art alongside and embedded in the trail.

■ This trail should attract visitors and Arkansans alike and focus on bringing in new riders. With that in mind, the priority needs to be beginner trails with all skill levels represented through creative and unobtrusive alternate lines.

■ Unique but familiar signs with consistent iconography and branding are important to promote confidence and user safety.

■ Finding ways to highlight historical, cultural and natural significance gives riders reverence for the place they are exploring.

