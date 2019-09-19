Reported homicide in Little Rock after gunshot victim dies at hospital

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Little Rock detectives are investigating the city's second homicide in two days after a man with a gunshot wound died late Thursday at a local hospital, a spokesman said.

An adult male who had been shot arrived just before 7 p.m. Thursday at UAMS Medical Center, where he later died, Little Rock police spokesman Officer Eric Barnes said.

Whether the man drove himself to the hospital or if another person took him there was not immediately released.

Officers were attempting to locate the crime scene late Thursday night, which Barnes said early reports indicate are in the area of Geyer Springs and Baseline Road. The intersection is in southwest Little Rock, near multiple strip malls and apartment complexes.

There was heavy rainfall Thursday evening in that area, which Barnes said could damage potential evidence if the shooting occurred outdoors.

There were no 911 calls related to the shooting, Barnes said. The man was not immediately named, pending family notification.

Barnes said investigators are asking anyone who has information about the homicide to contact the police department. Callers may choose to be anonymous.