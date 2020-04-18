Police: Man, teen arrested in fatal shooting of 18-year-old at Springdale gas station

Yesnia Santos (from center left) and Yvonne Martinez react at the scene of a fatal shooting Friday at a car wash behind the Valero gas station at 3818 Elm Springs Road in Springdale. Go to nwaonline.com/200418Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

A 20-year-old man and a teen are facing manslaughter charges after an 18-year-old man was fatally shot at a Springdale gas station Friday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responding to a gunshots call at about 4:50 p.m. found Kevin Eduardo Aleman suffering from a gunshot wound in the head at a car wash behind a Valero gas station, 3818 Elm Springs Road, according to a news release by the Springdale Police Department. Aleman was transported to Northwest Medical Center, where he died.

Police said Aleman, along with Carlos Casillas and a 16-year-old boy brought a shotgun and pistol to the gas station, planning to use rob someone in a drug deal. A fight broke out during the robbery, and the intended victim shot multiple times at his attackers, the release states.

At least one of those bullets struck Aleman, killing him, according to police.

Authorities said the person who was being robbed fled the scene and called 911, meeting officers a short distance away from where the shooting took place.

Casillas and the 16-year-old were arrested and both have been charged with aggravated robbery and manslaughter, police said. While Casillas is being held at the Washington County jail, the teen is currently being held at the Washington County Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing, the release states.