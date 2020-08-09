SEC took Razorbacks to the woodshed

There are a few ways to look at what the SEC did when it added Georgia and Florida to the University of Arkansas football schedule.

Maybe the league wanted to go down in college football history for creating the toughest schedule for one of its members.

The league took the two best teams from the SEC East and pitted them against the worst team in the SEC West.

The Bulldogs and Gators are 44-10 combined in the past two seasons. The Razorbacks are 4-20. In the past five seasons, the Hogs are 23-39.

It doesn't seem fair because it isn't.

SEC associate commissioner Mark Womack was given the job of adding two teams to every SEC schedule for the coronavirus-induced SEC-only slate for 2020.

Womack is not known to drink to excess. He has no reason to hate the Razorbacks, and he's always seemed like a good guy. A real gentleman.

Maybe the task was so daunting that he pulled his mask up over his eyes and drew names.

No program got hit harder with the two new games than Arkansas.

No one.

Missouri was close, as it got Alabama and LSU. That would have been worse, but the Tigers lost Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and several other stars to the NFL.

Speaking of Missouri, LSU drew Vanderbilt for its second new opponent. What luck!

No one in the world, at least no one in their right mind, would think this new schedule is fair.

It feels like Arkansas -- and Missouri, too -- were put on the "Paul Finebaum Show" so someone could up from behind and kick their butts as hard as they could. And there was nothing they could do about it.

Last season, the Razorbacks lost to seven of this season's opponents. They already had added Tennessee, which went 8-5 last season and has 17 starters back, to the schedule.

The combined record of Arkansas' opponents was 90-41 last year. Only two teams had losing records, and both of them were from Mississippi.

In the past few weeks, the Razorbacks seemed a little excited.

They had a new coach and probably a new quarterback. The best running back in the SEC a year ago returned, and there were some really swift receivers back.

The O-line was going to be better.

The defense looked better on paper.

Then the hopes and dreams get stomped on when Georgia and Florida are dumped onto the schedule.

Did Commissioner Greg Sankey really approve this, or was he out to lunch?

Or did ESPN and the SEC Network raise their powerful fists and say they wanted Sam Pittman to return to Georgia, where he was an assistant the previous four years, for ratings? And while you're at it, send Felipe Franks back to Gainesville to play his old team.

You have to love Pittman's attitude, which was pretty much "bring 'em on one at a time."

If it wasn't bad enough that the Razorbacks are hosting LSU -- which is from the No. 1 coronavirus state in the country for cases per 100,000 -- now they have to travel to Florida, which is No. 3.

Thought they were supposed to be doing things to protect the kids from this virus.

Just to top it off, Georgia is No. 8 for covid-19 cases and No. 4 in the USA Today coaches poll. Florida is No. 8 for football.

Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek obviously was not happy, pointing out it was the toughest schedule in history. But he hasn't been around long enough to gather the support to say redo it.

Maybe what the SEC was doing was sending a warning to everyone that they don't really believe this football season will be completed.

Whatever.

In Arkansas' 29 previous years as a proud member of the SEC, it has never been treated so poorly.