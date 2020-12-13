Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
OPINION

OPINION | OTHERS SAY: Joe Biden's turn

by THE NEW YORK DAILY NEWS | Today at 9:09 a.m.

Hunter Biden has told the world he's just learned his "tax affairs" are under investigation by Delaware's U.S. attorney. The burden is now on his father, President-elect Joe Biden, to ensure the nation that his attorney general and federal prosecutors will follow the evidence wherever it leads.

First, to dispense with the pro-Trump conspiracy theories predictably choking the Internet: No, there was no deep state plot to boost Biden by withholding potentially explosive information during campaign season. Rather, the Justice Department made good on rules that bar prosecutorial meddling in elections, in stark contrast to the many mistakes made by Jim Comey in 2016.

Now comes Joe Biden's integrity test. Over the course of the past year, he has rightly castigated the incumbent and his attorney general, Bill Barr, for turning the Justice Department into a Trump protection racket.

Biden, on the cusp of picking his own attorney general, purports to revile the way Trump has laid waste to the Justice Department's independence. He must reiterate that now--and promise investigations and, if appropriate, prosecutions on the straight and narrow, even of his own son.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT