Central Arkansas man charged with arson, abuse of corpse

A Jacksonville man is charged with arson in connection to a homicide last week in the city.

Jacksonville police arrested Norris Williams, 34, on Friday, and he is charged with arson, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence.

Jacksonville fire units responded shortly before 9 p.m. Jan. 27 to a fire at 803 S. Redmond Road. After the fire was put out, authorities discovered the charred remains of 48-year-old Murphy Atkins.

Authorities believe Rayceo Barber, 33, shot Atkins, according to an arrest report. The report states Williams, Barber and “other individuals involved” then bought gasoline and drove back to Atkin's home. Police believe Barber set Atkins’ body on fire.

Barber was arrested Wednesday and is charged with capital murder, arson, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and possession of firearms. He is being held without bond at the Pulaski County jail.

Williams is being held at the jail in lieu of $30,000 bond.