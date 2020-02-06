Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock police: September slaying suspect arrested

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:26 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Leander Moore

A man wanted by police in a September homicide was arrested Thursday by U.S. Marshals in Hensley, a news release states.

Leander Moore has been taken to the Pulaski County jail, according to police.

The 35-year-old suspect was wanted on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearms by certain persons in connection with the Sept. 17 shooting death of Reginald Moore, 29.

Leander Moore and Reginald Moore are not related, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT