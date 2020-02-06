Little Rock police: September slaying suspect arrested

Leander Moore
A man wanted by police in a September homicide was arrested Thursday by U.S. Marshals in Hensley, a news release states.
Leander Moore has been taken to the Pulaski County jail, according to police.
The 35-year-old suspect was wanted on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearms by certain persons in connection with the Sept. 17 shooting death of Reginald Moore, 29.
Leander Moore and Reginald Moore are not related, police said.
