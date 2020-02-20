Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Transportation Department gets new head; director is first woman to lead agency

by Noel Oman | Today at 1:54 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Lori Tudor

Lori Tudor will succeed Scott Bennett as director of the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Tudor, 59, the agency’s deputy director and chief operating officer, is the first woman to lead the department.

The Arkansas Highway Commission, a constitutionally independent body, selected the 36-year department veteran on Thursday, one day after Bennett announced his retirement from the post he held since 2001.

Tudor, a California native, began working at the department as a clerk typist in 1981.

She quit to return to school, obtaining a civil engineering degree from the University of Memphis. She returned to the department in 1995 as a civil engineer in the agency’s planning branch and has held various positions until being named to her current post in December 2014.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT