Little Rock man shot while walking down road, police say

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 22-year-old told police he was shot Sunday night by a stranger while walking down the road in south Little Rock.

Eric Cooper, of Little Rock, told police he was walking down Dreher Lane near Geyer Springs Road, just south of Interstate 30, around 10 p.m. when a car started to follow him, according to a police report.

Cooper said he and a person he did not know in the vehicle “exchanged words,” according to the report, before the stranger started shooting.

The stranger was described as a black male who stood about 5 foot 6 and wore a black denim jacket with dark jeans. The gunman had a tattoo on top of his shaved head, according to the report.

Officers responded to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary where Cooper was being treated for gunshot wounds in the wrist, calf and lower torso, according to the report.

Cooper was in stable condition, according to the report, and the investigation is ongoing.

Earlier that day, around 4 a.m., a 27-year-old was shot outside an apartment complex at 5201 Geyer Springs Road, about 2 miles away.