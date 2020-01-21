LR celebrates MLK through prayer, service

Members of the Daughters of Ruth Order of the Eastern Star wave as they travel toward the state Capitol Monday morning. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday was celebrated in Little Rock by several events, including a parade Monday morning. More photos at arkansasonline.com/121mlk/

The life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. was celebrated Monday with prayer, service and fanfare across Little Rock.

People of all ages watched from porches and sidewalks as a procession of marching bands, decorated trucks and waving politicians made its way along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the city's annual "Marade."

"It's not floats or anything like that, but it's people that care, showing they remember what he did," Maumelle resident Willa Sanders said as passersby celebrated the legacy of the man who helped advance the civil-rights movement through nonviolence and civil disobedience until his assassination in 1968.

A Rock Region Metro bus bearing King's likeness and fingerprints of all colors led marchers from West 33rd Street to the state Capitol.

Toward the front, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. handed out candy to children and posed for pictures. Also taking part in the parade was Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York and Democratic presidential candidate, and a contingent of supporters for another presidential candidate, Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MREt5EJJWQw]

The annual event, organized by the Little Rock branch of the NAACP, was one of several events held within the city and across the state to commemorate King.

Earlier Monday morning, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Scott, Bloomberg, lawmakers and other community leaders attended the Martin Luther King Jr. Interfaith Unity Prayer Breakfast at the Governor's Mansion, an event hosted by the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission.

Christopher Davis Sr., senior pastor at St. Paul Baptist Church in Memphis and associate dean of doctoral studies at Memphis Seminary, was the breakfast's keynote speaker. In his address, he touched not only on King's legacy but also issues of social justice. Davis said many of the nation's children have been "left behind" because of systemic issues and called on those in attendance to dream and take action for those children.

"I'm tired, you all," Davis said. "Tired of seeing pictures of our children on the 6 o'clock news as suspects in another homicide. I'm tired of statistics that suggest our children aren't good for anything except killing and stealing. I'm tired of an education system that suggests our children cannot learn. And for those of you who think we spend too much time talking about this, I'm tired of you."

Hutchinson said King changed America "in terms of equal rights, in terms of justice and caring for those who we often forget about."

The governor also defended his decision to continue accepting refugees into Arkansas, a choice that he said "created just a little controversy" after President Donald Trump signed an executive order in September allowing states to refuse refugees. Hutchinson said King understood "the importance of giving people a second chance, welcoming refugees to our land."

In a prayer, Scott thanked God for King's life and legacy, as well as his "challenge for each of us to dig deeper to figure out how we can do more for others."

Others who addressed the breakfast with prayers included U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., and state Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, both of whom are running for Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District.

Ninety-one students ages 12 to 18 took part in one of eight different service projects across Little Rock as part of the "day of service" event put on by the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center and 100 Black Men of Greater Little Rock. The projects ranged from visiting residents at Millennium Adult Day Care on Rodney Parham Road to cleaning up Oakland-Fraternal Cemetery.

Christina Shutt, director of the center, said she felt the day of service was a way for students to remember that community involvement was a part of King's legacy. Students returned to the cultural center after their projects and were congratulated by Hutchinson.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/121mlk/]

"I feel like by us coming here and working these six hours, we're doing a fraction, but a very important fraction, of what he did," said Chris Luckie, a junior at Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School.

A program inside the state Capitol after Monday morning's parade included remarks from Hill; Elliott; Secretary of State John Thurston; activist Annie Abrams; state Rep. Tippi McCullough, D-Little Rock; Little Rock NAACP Branch President Dianne Curry; Central High School NAACP chapter member Aareyon Wallace, and the Rev. Maxine Allen, as well as a rendition of the gospel-style song "I Know Where I've Been" from Central High junior Tania Kelly.

Speakers touched on local issues, including low voter turnout in recent elections and the push for local control of the Little Rock School District, which has been under state control for more than five years. Wallace urged people to "take back our schools from money-hungry companies."

Elliott said she hoped people would examine King's work beyond his well-known quotes.

"It takes courage to live up to something beyond the 'I Have a Dream' speech," she said, mentioning King's objections to unfettered capitalism and militarism. "It takes more than sanitizing a history so we can be comfortable with it."

Hill highlighted recent efforts in the state and nation aimed at healing racial divisions. He pointed to a recent law he introduced that requires the Department of Defense to review records and determine if unrecognized minority veterans should be awarded the Medal of Honor.

"Yearning for reconciliation is necessary," he said.

The program ended with attendees locking arms and singing "We Shall Overcome" a capella.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Snyder of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Photo by Staton Breidenthal

Union Pacific Workforce Resource Manager Stephen Harris cooks on a locomotive-shaped grill Monday in the parking lot at War Memorial Stadium as employees from Union Pacific’s Black Employee Network serve food to the community after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/121mlk

Metro on 01/21/2020