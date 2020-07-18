Little Rock police ID hit-and-run victim

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Little Rock police have identified the body of a hit-and-run victim discovered Friday near Interstate 30.

Tay Welsh, 32, suffered injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle, police said in a news release issued Saturday. A site safety manager at the new Amazon warehouse discovered Welsh’s body along the grassy roadside at 12401 I-30, the release states.

Police said early investigation indicates Welsh was struck “well before” his body was discovered Friday morning. He was likely struck overnight, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing.