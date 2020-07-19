North Little Rock Notebook

Signs to help get

word out on masks

The North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce will provide masks-required signs and details on the mandates for businesses and residents, after the city and state approved measures that require the wearing of face coverings in public this week.

On Wednesday, the agency created a sign design that shows a blue mask on the top and the words "This business requires customers to wear face coverings. ... We reserve the right to deny service to anyone not wearing a face covering."

John Owens, chamber president and chief executive officer, told City Council members Monday that the agency was inspired to move forward with the program after a large number of businesses expressed concerns about the lack of a mask ordinance in the city.

"We stand behind you," Owens said. "We have created some signs that we will email out to businesses that they can use if they want to. We would do that electronically, and we will have printed versions they can pick up from City Hall."

Pocket community

event put on pause

A Habitat for Humanity event to showcase the new nine-home pocket community in North Little Rock has been postponed because of covid-19, according to a Friday news release.

Habitat staff and board members, and homeowners had planned a July 25 event to unveil the first pocket neighborhood in Arkansas in Porter Cove, but the growing number of covid-19 cases gave the agency pause, said Kelly Fleming, executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Central Arkansas.

"We have consulted our key stakeholders in the Porter Cove project and are responding to recent city-wide mandates and concerns over the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas," she said in a news release. "However, the health and safety of everyone involved is of utmost importance and we can't in good conscience host an in-person event at this time."