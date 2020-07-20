Sections
Little Rock police: Man's death accidental

by Erick Taylor | Today at 3:12 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Investigators work Friday in the area of Roosevelt Road and Brown Street, where police said a body was found behind a building. ( Staton Breidenthal)

Little Rock police identified a man who was found dead Friday morning, and said his death has been ruled accidental by the state medical examiner.

A police news release confirms that the deceased man was 39-year-old Ulysses Evans Jr.

The report states that officers responded to a “subject down” call at 10:13 a.m. Friday in an area near Roosevelt Road and Brown Street. Police later spoke with a person who discovered Evans’ body behind a boarded-up residence at 2702 Brown St.

The release states there were signs of trauma to Evans’ body, which prompted detectives to treat the death as a homicide. After the body was sent to the state Crime Lab, an examiner determined that Evans’ injuries were superficial, and evidence verified that the death was accidental.

Police spokesman Lt. Casey Clark confirmed the examiner’s findings to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Monday.

