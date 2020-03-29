Best-sellers

Fiction

THE NUMBERS GAME by Danielle Steel. An affair wrecks a marriage and a daughter seeks to get out from her family's shadow while old dreams and new love are pursued.

BLINDSIDE by James Patterson and James O. Born. The 12th book in the Michael Bennett series. A serial-killing spree might impact national security.

LONG RANGE by C.J. Box. The 20th book in the Joe Pickett series. A grizzly bear attack and an attempted assassination of a local judge baffle the Wyoming game warden.

HOUSE OF EARTH AND BLOOD by Sarah J. Maas. Passion arises between Bryce Quinlan and Hunt Athalar as they seek to avenge the deaths of Bryce's friends.

MY DARK VANESSA by Kate Elizabeth Russell. A woman re-evaluates the relationship she had at age 15 with her 42-year-old English teacher 17 years ago.

A GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD by Therese Anne Fowler. A property line and a teenage romance strain relations between two North Carolina families.

AMERICAN DIRT by Jeanine Cummins. A bookseller flees Mexico for the United States with her son while pursued by the head of a drug cartel.

JOURNEY OF THE PHARAOHS by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown. The 17th book of the NUMA Files series. The NUMA squad teams with British MI5 to stop arms dealers from stealing ancient relics.

WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens. In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survives alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

THE MIRROR & THE LIGHT by Hilary Mantel. The third book in the Wolf Hall trilogy. After Anne Boleyn's execution, Thomas Cromwell's enemies assemble.

Nonfiction

UNTAMED by Glennon Doyle. The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE by Erik Larson. An examination of the leadership of the prime minister Winston Churchill.

THE GIFT OF FORGIVENESS by Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt. Stories, interviews and reflections on the act of letting go of resentment.

THE MAMBA MENTALITY by Kobe Bryant. Various skills and techniques used on the court by the late Los Angeles Lakers player.

EDUCATED by Tara Westover. The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

OPEN BOOK by Jessica Simpson with Kevin Carr O'Leary. The singer, actress and fashion designer discloses times of success, trauma and addiction.

UNKNOWN VALOR by Martha MacCallum. The Fox News anchor weaves stories of combat veterans who fought during World War II.

CAPITAL AND IDEOLOGY by Thomas Piketty. An overview of political and economic inequality and a call for a more balanced approach to those systems.

JOHN ADAMS UNDER FIRE by Dan Abrams and David Fisher. How the man who became the second president served as the defense lawyer for the British soldiers who stood accused in the Boston Massacre in 1770.