Pine Bluff woman charged with murder

A Pine Bluff woman is charged with first-degree murder in the Monday shooting of Elvis Kendal, police announced Wednesday.

Leashebia Davis, 39, has been booked into the Jefferson County jail on the murder charge, according to police.

Officers found the body of Kendal, 38, inside a vehicle at 33rd Avenue and Hazel Street about 6 p.m. Monday. His death is being treated by Pine Bluff police as the city's 10th homicide of 2020.